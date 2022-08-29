Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure

Latest News

Customers were once again seen waiting outside in long lines outside the clerk's office...
Long lines resume at clerk’s office following week-long closure
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
LIVE: ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
Long lines resume at clerk’s office following week-long closure
Long lines resume at clerk’s office following week-long closure
Police say Cora Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive at 8 a.m. Monday...
City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman