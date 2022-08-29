Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.(MDWFP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-foot alligator has broken the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old.

It was killed on August 28 on the Pearl River about 5 miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison.

It measured 10-feet-2-inches long.

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.(MDWFP)

The alligator had previously been captured and tagged as “Yellow 410″ in 2009 as part of a research project. At the time, “Yellow 410″ also measured exactly 10-feet-2-inches and was captured within 100 yards of where the Densons killed it.

According to Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program Coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, this state record ties a previous world record for the longest free-ranging wild female alligator, which was measured in Florida in 1984.

That record was recently broken in Florida in 2021 with a female alligator that measured 10-feet-6.75-inches.

Since 2007, over 800 alligators have been captured and tagged in Mississippi.

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.(MDWFP)

According to Flynt, it is possible that “Yellow 410″ could easily be anywhere from 75 to 100 years old, calling it “a world class alligator specimen.”

The 2022 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opened in Mississippi on Friday, August 26, at noon and will close at noon on Monday, September 5.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men seen walking to and from apartments
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Taylor Swift being sued for copyright infringement
Mid-South poet sues Taylor Swift for $1 million over copyright infringement
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 2 PM Monday, August 29, 2022
Watching multiple disturbances for tropical development

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been inactivated for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in danger after his mom...
Amber Alert inactivated for missing 4-year-old boy
Peppertree barred from adding tenants for 4 months
Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
Community
Memphis organizations will host Orange is the New Pink Annual Family Health and Wellness Festival