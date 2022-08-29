Advertise with Us
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Raleigh.

Two people were shot in the area of James Road and Austin Peay Highway around midnight.

One victim died on the scene; the second person is in the hospital in non-critical condition.

We haven’t received any information about any suspects in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation. Tips on the case can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

