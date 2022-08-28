Watching multiple disturbances for tropical development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are four tropical disturbances the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring.

One disturbance, located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean, has a 70% chance of development. Although the associated shower and thunderstorm activity has increased somewhat since yesterday, it currently lacks organization. However, environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while moving west, northwest toward the waters east of the Leeward Islands. A small low pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce occasional, disorganized shower activity. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit significant development of this system while it meanders over the central Atlantic during the next few days, and the low is likely to dissipate by midweek. Formation chance: 10% A trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of this week. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Formation chance: 20% A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa Monday or Monday night. Some gradual development of the system is possible after that time while it moves generally westward across the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance: 20%

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor these disturbances, so stay tuned for updates!

