Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident.

The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also had some internal injuries.

We just sprung our little Cowgirl. Thank you everyone for your prayers and thank you @EastTNChildrens for 16 long days of excellent care. pic.twitter.com/TytBZiyMkH — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 28, 2022

