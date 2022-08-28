Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of theHyatt Centric Hotel.

The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning.

Memphis Fire Department said no one was transferred to the hospital.

No one was arrested.

