Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel.

The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning.

MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical.

No one was arrested.

