Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel.
The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning.
MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical.
No one was arrested.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.