Police: Man shot outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel.

The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning.

MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical.

No one was arrested.

