Memphis Police Department hosted a hiring expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department held a hiring expo to fight staffing shortages.

The Memphis Police Department opened the doors up early for the MPD hiring expo for recruits today.

There were hundreds of possible prospects that showed up at the hiring event.

Chief Davis commented on the massive numbers of people looking to join the Police Department:

“People that say folks aren’t interested in law enforcement anymore; this is proof there are so many people who still want to do this work.”

There was also a high turnout from women looking to join.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis also says the high turnout from women on Saturday shows MPD is well on their way to their 30-BY-30 goal.

One of those women is Amisha Keebler:

“I’ve always wanted to help people. I always had a desire to help people and better communities in different cities.

“So, it will be a very fun and exciting career for me, so I am excited to see what it brings.”

“This has always been a dream career for me, so I’m going after it.”

The last hiring expo for the Police Department was in January, where they featured a difficult agility test on the downtown MPD’s headquarters.

This time they have decided to forgo the agility test to become an MPD officer.

Chief Davis commented on forgoing the agility test this time around:

“We’re taking our applicants into the academy, and for those six months, we are getting them into shape. But we don’t

want to turn people away from an opportunity, especially if we can get them in shape. And that’s what we do.”

The MPD has not changed the $15-thousand sign-on bonus and the $10-thousand-dollar relocation expenses for potential employees who live outside of Memphis.

