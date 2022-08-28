Advertise with Us
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

Three men seen walking to and from apartments
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night.

MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep.

Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on North Belvedere Blvd. before and after the shooting.

They came through a hole in the fence line behind the apartments.

MPD asks for your help in identifying and locating these suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with information.

