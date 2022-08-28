Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night.

MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep.

Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on North Belvedere Blvd. before and after the shooting.

They came through a hole in the fence line behind the apartments.

MPD asks for your help in identifying and locating these suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.