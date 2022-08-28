Hot and humid conditions persists with additional chances for rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hot and humid again today with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be similar featuring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms as a weak cold front approaches the Mid-South. Behind the front, conditions look dry and warm, but less humid Wednesday through Friday as a high pressure builds back into region with winds from the northeast.

NORMAL HIGH: 91

NORMAL LOW: 71

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a few showers or storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. It will feel like 100-103. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray downpour possible and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the low 90s. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated with highs near 90 and lows in the low 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.