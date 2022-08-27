Summer-like weekend with heat, humidity, and a few showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some patchy fog across west Tennessee and north Mississippi is possible this morning. A weak cold front won’t bring any relief from the heat, but it will trigger a few showers this weekend. While most of the area will be warm, muggy, and dry today and tomorrow, there will be better chances of rain for all next week.

NORMAL HIGH: 91

NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storms along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the low 90s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

