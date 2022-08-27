Advertise with Us
One month after launch, Gov. Bill Lee says TN voucher program trial ‘success so far’

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says the state’s controversial Education Savings Account (ESA) trial program has been a success so far.

The online portal launched one month ago, giving some Memphis and Nashville families money to send their children to private schools.

The program’s trial was approved by the Tennessee Supreme Court in May, and applies only to Shelby and Davidson counties.

Lee says he has been reading some of the applications.

So far, 600 students have applied, including one child who lost his dad to cancer.

“Another student who applied is in foster care and life just hasn’t been easy for him,” Lee said, ”but he dreams of becoming a veterinarian and he thinks he would benefit from a smaller class size, and he should have that benefit.”

As of Friday morning, 60 students have been approved for transfers.

