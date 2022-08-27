Gov. Reeves declares State of Emergency ahead of flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency during a press conference on Saturday.

“My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely and actively working to respond as quickly as possible to ongoing developments with the flooding,” said Gov. Reeves. “Recognizing the critical nature of this situation, and in consideration of the health and safety of local residents, I have proclaimed a State of Emergency in the areas that have been affected by or may be affected by the severe thunderstorms and flooding.”

The governor says experts expect the Pearl River to crest at 36 feet on Monday or possibly Sunday night. Initially, officials expected the river to crest on Tuesday. However, residents have even less time to prepare, given the recent update. As of August 27, the governor says that the river is just over 34 feet.

According to Governor Reeves, if an individual is in need of shelter, they can go to the Jackson Police Training Academy at 3000 Saint Charles Street in the city of Jackson. It is open and run by the American Red Cross.

Additionally, the governor says search and rescue teams are on standby and are prepared to respond at the request of local emergency managers. MEMA has also deployed 126,000 sandbags in preparation for the flooding.

