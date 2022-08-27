Advertise with Us
Friday Football Fever: Week 2

By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Week 2 of Friday Football Fever saw the opening week for Mississippi High School Football, a number of impressive performances in Tennessee, and a highly-anticipated game in Arkansas that did not disappoint.

In Olive Branch, Clarksdale scored a nail-biting 20-19 win over Center Hill.

An all-DeSoto County matchup saw Lewisburg defeat Lake Cormorant in an equally as good game, 26-21 final.

Grenada took the trip to Horn Lake and put on a dominant display, the Chargers come out on top 27-0.

Our Game of the Week featured one of the biggest powerhouses in the Memphis area. Whitehaven followed up a 48-0 season-opening win against Overton with an equally as impressive 46-0 victory over Ridgeway.

Collierville flexed their muscle too, as the Dragons throttled Douglass at home, 42-0.

The most commanding display we saw on the evening came from Fairley. The Bulldogs went on the road and picked apart Hillcrest 60-0. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 98-0 to begin the year.

Finally in Arkansas, Wynne began their year by defeating Marion 21-10. The Yellow Jackets took the lead right before halftime, then shut out the Patriots in the second half.

