Continued hot and humid with isolated storm chances returning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm through sunset. Temperatures will hold in the 90s with a heat index near 100 or so. Expect a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Winds will be light.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers or storms, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: More scattered showers and storms are possible with lows in the low 70s.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures near 90. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain with highs back in the low 90s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90.

