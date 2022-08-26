Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to a hot and humid weekend along with a chance of rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front won’t bring any relief from the heat, but it could trigger a few showers this weekend. While most of the area will be warm, muggy, and dry there will be a chance of rain for some Saturday and Sunday with better chances of rain for all next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storms along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the low 90s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis in May (MIM) President and CEO Jim Holt at Thursday's meeting.
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
Former Bellevue pastor arrested for abuse of child
Former Bellevue pastor arrested for abuse of child
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
The crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 8/26
WMC First Alert Weather
More sunshine and rising humidity through the weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 8/26
Thursday evening weather update
Tracking a drier but warmer and muggier end to the week