Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney

Tifanee Wright charged in Dr. Yvonne Nelson's murder
Tifanee Wright charged in Dr. Yvonne Nelson's murder
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning.

Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

Nelson was killed on August 16 after being shot.

Officials said Wright shot Nelson and drove off in her car. They said the two were arguing over money and the incident was not a carjacking.

Wright remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

She is due back in court on Sept. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

