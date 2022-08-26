A week of closed doors: no update given from Shelby County Clerk’s Office on backlog status

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The work weekends for many Mid-Southerners, including the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

The office announced they would spend this last week closed to the public in order to address the mounting backlog they’ve faced for the last several months.

For many familiar with the frustration, the narrative has been around car tag applications, but as the Greater Memphis Chamber tells us, the business community is also being impacted.

“The time it takes for individuals to receive business licenses, that’s one,” said Chief Public Policy Officer for the Memphis Chamber Bobby White.

White says another problem businesses face has to do with reimbursements from business expenditures.

“If I pay you too much money, the amount of time it takes to get those refunds back... those are other issues we’ve also heard as it relates to issues with the Clerk’s Office,” White said.

There have been conversations between the Chamber and the Clerk’s Office, emails, and personal discussions between White and Halbert on the backlog.

The Chamber says they informed Halbert that her office’s issues would be a part of their annual Metro Advocacy Agenda, which is a survey of Memphis business leaders and stakeholders that sets issues, positions, and priorities for the year.

The survey listed “Address unprecedented disruption in operations in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office” as the number 1 issue.

“Time is money,” White said, chuckling at the timeless business saying. “When it takes more time to do something, it’s more money that is lost or opportunity to make money that is lost. (Businesses) have done everything they’re supposed to do, and a function of an office, a governmental office, that’s not doing what it’s supposed to do is absolutely frustrating.”

Friday, we attempted to reach the Clerk’s Office and Clerk Halbert: via email, text, phone, and office visits.

Still, no word has led us to believe that last week’s closure has positively impacted the backlog.

Less than a month ago, Shelby County Commissioners - in a 7-6 vote - moved in favor of asking the State of Tennessee for assistance in the Clerk’s Office, which was the alternative to presenting Clerk Halbert with a vote of “no confidence.”

Friday morning, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office sent this statement:

“The Shelby County Clerk must work harder to serve her customers. I certainly share the frustration of the citizens, businesses, and the numerous elected officials who have spoken out or have been impacted by the clerk’s inability to get the job done. Our Office understands the desire for state intervention, but, after careful research, we have determined there is no statutory authority or precedent that would allow the State of Tennessee to take over the operational duties of the clerk’s office. The clerk was elected to do the job. This is a local matter, and I believe the mayor and county commission should continue to explore what legal remedies may be available to help better serve Shelby countians. State law does afford local officials the ability to pursue an ouster, and it may be time for them to consider whether or not that is appropriate.”

With the current Shelby County Commission taking office next week, we asked newly elected Commissioners like Britney Thornton from District 10 on where the issue falls as far as priorities.

“It’s the issue at hand,” Thornton said. “We’re just ready to come up with a resolution. I think that’s the part that’s most unsettling is just figuring out what exactly is the issue to address. I think the collaborative energy with my colleagues is not wanting to attack the person but really just attack the issue.”

As we’ve reported in the past, Shelby County Government cannot oust an elected leader during the first and last 180 days of their term.

Shelby County residents, a minimum of 15% of registered voters, can cycle of petition to recall an elected official, as well.

As far as County Mayor is reelected, Mayor Lee Harris’s office says “we’re doing everything we can” to support and communicate with Clerk Halbert and her office.

“We have created a special team to work with Clerk Halbert on a regular basis to ensure that she has the support that she needs in order to clear the backlog,” said Jennifer Sharp, a Policy and Communications Fellow for Lee Harris.

Sharp noted that Harris’s Office has not had contact with Halbert this week.

She would neither confirm nor deny if Halbert has returned to the Mid-South, after being confirmed by the Comptroller’s Office to being in Jamaica at the beginning of this week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.