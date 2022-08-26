Advertise with Us
Update on Peppertree Apartment Complex living conditions

Peppertree Update 1
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peppertree Apartments are still under daily observation because of two reports of collapsed walkways and a burned leasing office.

Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge asked the Peppertree management and the City to develop a written temporary plan for the complex.

This morning a progress report was presented on what has been done for the structural safety of the tenants.

A structural engineer spoke on the behalf of Peppertree management and attorney Ben Sissaman that temporary improvements had been made but no permanent enhancements at this time.

Attorney Ben Sissaman says that it’s going to take some time before management starts making long-term plans.

The biggest concern, though, at the Peppertree apartments is the walkways.

The judge demanded that all walkways be braced. As of this morning, none of the walkways are braced.

