Teachers can deduct more this tax season for classroom expenses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Teachers will be able to deduct more for out-of-pocket classroom expenses for 2022 when they file their federal income tax return next year.

For tax years 2002 through 2021, the limit was $250 per year. But due to inflation, the limit will now be $300.

Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the special deduction, what qualifies as an expense, and who can take it.

