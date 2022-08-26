Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers

By Joe Birch
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing.

Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars.

The Mayor says 750 people have been charged with reckless driving or drag racing in Memphis in the last 18 months.

Strickland said in a one-on-one interview in his office on Thursday that the judicial system lacks the hammer it needs to stop the reckless driving that so many Memphis motorists witness on a daily basis.

“What I’m going to ask the state legislature to do is let us confiscate their cars,” Strickland said. “I don’t care if they serve a day in jail. Let me get their cars and then once a month, we’ll line them all up, maybe at the old fairgrounds, Liberty Park, and just smash ‘em.”

In addition, the mayor says he’s talking with the Tennessee Department of Safety about increasing the number of Tennessee State Troopers who patrol the interstate highways in Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

Update on Peppertree temporary plan
Update on Peppertree Apartment Complex living conditions
Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from correctional facility and hid in a dumpster.
Jackson Miss. Inmate escaped from correctional facility, was found in a dumpster.
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 25, 2022
World Class Campus tours for Memphis Airport.
World Class Campus tours for Memphis Airport.