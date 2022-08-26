‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing.

Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars.

The Mayor says 750 people have been charged with reckless driving or drag racing in Memphis in the last 18 months.

Strickland said in a one-on-one interview in his office on Thursday that the judicial system lacks the hammer it needs to stop the reckless driving that so many Memphis motorists witness on a daily basis.

“What I’m going to ask the state legislature to do is let us confiscate their cars,” Strickland said. “I don’t care if they serve a day in jail. Let me get their cars and then once a month, we’ll line them all up, maybe at the old fairgrounds, Liberty Park, and just smash ‘em.”

In addition, the mayor says he’s talking with the Tennessee Department of Safety about increasing the number of Tennessee State Troopers who patrol the interstate highways in Memphis.

