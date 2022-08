MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department has responded to a gas station fire on Getwell Road near Kimball where an R.V. caught fire at the fuel pump.

Traffic is blocked both north and southbound on Getwell.

Delays are expected.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.