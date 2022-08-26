Rising humidity and a few showers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have more sunshine today and it will stay mostly dry this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s today. It will be dry and clear this evening with temperatures eventually dropping to the mid 70s overnight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 93 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Wind: East at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: A pop-up shower will be possible on Saturday afternoon and there will also be a chance for an isolated downpour on Sunday. However, Saturday looks like the drier day of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon showers and storms will be possible all next week. Humidity will be high and temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday. With a slightly higher rain chance and clouds Tuesday, temperatures will stay in the upper 80s.

