Officers deemed justified in 3 fatal 2021 shootings

Memphis police
Memphis police
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Friday that three law enforcement officers were justified in three separate fatal shootings from 2021.

The first of the three shootings happened on August 16, 2021, where Antonio Jackson was shot and killed by a lieutenant with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when deputies attempted to arrest Jackson for drug charges as he sat in a parked car outside the Robinhood Apartments.

Deputies say Jackson attempted to run them over before he was shot. Jackson later died at the hospital.

The second incident happened on December 15, 2021, outside of McDonald’s on Third Street.

Kayla Lucas was shot and killed by Memphis police officers. Investigators say Lucas was driving a car stolen out of Olive Branch.

Police said an officer approached Lucas’ vehicle with a gun drawn and she backed up, hitting the driver’s door of an MPD cruiser as a second officer was exiting.

The first officer then fired at Lucas, killing her.

The third incident happened the next day--December 16, 2021. A high-speed chase by Arkansas State Troopers spilled over into Memphis and ended at West McLemore Avenue near I-55.

Terrance Dogan and John Henry Taylor were shot and killed by troopers after they say Dogan opened fire first.

One trooper was shot in the chest but survived.

All three cases were investigated by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and sent back to the District Attorney’s Office.

