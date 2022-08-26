Advertise with Us
NASA expert discusses upcoming Artemis launch

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next week, NASA is launching a new chapter in space exploration with the Artemis I mission.

This mission is the first phase of a brand-new program called Artemis which will pave the way for humans to go to the Moon and beyond.

NASA expert Stu McClung joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk more about this historic mission.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

