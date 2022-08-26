Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Millions of Americans remain out of work due to long COVID, study finds

Study finds long COVID is keeping up to 4 million Americans out of work.
Study finds long COVID is keeping up to 4 million Americans out of work.(Robert Kneschke via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID is preventing up to 4 million Americans from working.

The Brookings Institution estimates two to four million people are out of work due to long COVID, with 3 million full-time workers representing 1.8% of the entire U.S. civilian labor force.

The study said long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months or even years after initially recovering from the virus.

People suffering from long COVID can face a range of symptoms that can make it challenging to work, including brain fog, anxiety, depression, fatigue and breathing problems.

The findings come as many industries struggle with severe labor shortages contributing to the worst inflation in four decades.

Brookings calls for government actions to ease the economic burden of long COVID, including better prevention and treatment and expanded paid sick leave.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers
Reid Duran, 35, is accused of trying to abduct a child with candy at a school.
Man arrested after wanting to drug, kidnap child from school, authorities say
Update on Peppertree temporary plan
Update on Peppertree Apartment Complex living conditions
Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from correctional facility and hid in a dumpster.
Jackson Miss. Inmate escaped from correctional facility, was found in a dumpster.