Memphis women’s soccer gets back on track with 3-0 victory over Iowa State

UofM women's soccer
UofM women's soccer(UofM Athletics)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coming off a 3-0 defeat to Ole Miss that saw them drop out of the top 25 in the country, Memphis women’s soccer turned the tables in their return home against Iowa State.

The Tigers dominate the Cyclones on their way to a 3-0 win, they improve to 2-1 on the season.

Memphis struck first in the 12th minute when preseason-AAC Offensive Player of the Year Saorla Miller found Momo Nakao with a gorgeous feed inside the box, and the sophomore from Japan found the back of the net to put the Tigers on the board.

It would remain 1-0 for another 60-plus minutes until the Tigers converted on a corner kick from Jocelyn Alonzo to Mackenzie Bray for a header that beat the goalie to double the advantage.

Miller added a spectacular goal in the 85th minute, as she worked her way through the majority of the Iowa State defense to score for the first time this season.

The Tigers will take the field next against UAB in Birmingham this Sunday at 7 p.m.

