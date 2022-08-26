Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!

Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.

“Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to your students,” the department tweeted.

Congratulations to Dr. Melissa Collins from John P. Freeman Optional School in @SCSK12Unified for being selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to your students. pic.twitter.com/DSzEzJFxXA — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) August 26, 2022

Collins has been teaching for 21 years and represents her school as the STEM Coordinator at the district level.

Collins serves on multiple boards and committees at the state and national level, where she collaborates with educators to develop STEM curricula and professional development.

In 2018, Collins was chosen by the Varkey Foundation as one of the finalists for the Global Teacher Prize based on her effectiveness and inspiring students to help them learn.

“Teachers are the backbone of our school communities and play a vital role in helping our students learn and grow. Tennessee is fortunate to have so many incredible educators, and I am honored to recognize Dr. Melissa Collins as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“The Teacher of the Year celebration honorees strive for excellence in their classrooms each and every day and are making an impact on their students and communities, and it is my privilege to recognize these exceptional educators.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.