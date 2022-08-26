Advertise with Us
MBI: 2 people arrested for human trafficking activity in Olive Branch

From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation led an undercover human trafficking operation in Olive Branch and arrested two people.

Darielle Sparks, 26, from Marion Arkansas, was arrested and charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.

His bond was set at $850,000.

Sparks was also charged with reckless driving in Memphis in 2020.

Olive Branch deputies said they were conducting a sting operation in search of sex offenders when Sparks escaped from deputies in a Mercedes Benz.

John Edward Massengill, 62, from Baldwyn, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with human trafficking of a minor, and child exploitation. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Four human trafficking victims were referred to victim services after the operation.

“The Human Trafficking Unit of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to execute operations to identify and remove these criminals from our communities and protect those who are vulnerable and victims of human trafficking,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Great job to all who had a hand in this operation!”

