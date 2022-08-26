Jackson Miss. Inmate escaped from correctional facility, was found in a dumpster.

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from the correctional facility and was found in a dumpster two miles away from the prison.

Inmate Shunekndrick Huffman was sentenced on October 14, 2019, to seven years and three years probation for aggravated assault.

Huffman is scheduled to be released from prison in December.

He was found in the dumpster of a Miss. State Hospital at Whitfield.

The siren for an escaped prisoner did not go off for Rankin County residents because of a malfunction.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain stated:

“We are very sorry because the local community is a valuable resource for us,” “We are immediately correcting the situation with the siren and actively investigating the events surrounding the escape. I want to thank everyone for helping us get this escapee back in custody so quickly.”

