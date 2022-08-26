Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about nominees for the Latin Soul Awards coming up on September 10, along with Latin Fest at the Overton Square Courtyard on September 24. Voting for the Latin Soul Awards ends today. Click here to cast your vote.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

