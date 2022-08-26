Former Bellevue pastor arrested for abuse of child
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Keenan Hord, 32, was arrested in Benton County, Arkansas. He’s charged with sexual indecency with a child.
Hord was not given a bond.
Bellevue issued a statement to their members regarding the arrest, which you can read below:
