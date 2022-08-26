Advertise with Us
Former Bellevue pastor arrested for abuse of child

Former Bellevue pastor arrested for abuse of child
Former Bellevue pastor arrested for abuse of child(Former Bellevue Baptist pastor arrested)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.

Keenan Hord, 32, was arrested in Benton County, Arkansas. He’s charged with sexual indecency with a child.

Hord was not given a bond.

Bellevue issued a statement to their members regarding the arrest, which you can read below:

