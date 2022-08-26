Driver involved in crash that killed 12-year-old to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Driver involved in fatal crash that killed a child is due to appear in court Friday.

Luciano Ramirez Perez, 34-year-old, is accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl with a pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Winchester Road near the girl’s school around 3:30 p.m.

Police say Perez was driving a 1998 Ford F-250 west on Winchester Road when he hit a young person walking by Castleman Street.

That person was later identified as a 12-year-old girl who attended Wooddale Middle School, a school just a little more than a quarter mile away from the scene.

Police say Perez stayed at the scene after the accident and informed them that he had no license nor insurance on the car he was driving.

The 12-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur where she later died.

Meanwhile, Perez was arrested and brought to 201 Poplar.

