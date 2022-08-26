Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
DA: Man stabbed himself while killing acquaintance

Stephen Robinson
Stephen Robinson(Memphis Police Department)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man, who stabbed himself, is charged with first-degree murder in killing of acquaintance.

Investigators said that around 11 a.m. on April 16, Robinson visited the victim’s house in Orange Mound after stopping at an AutoZone store to buy two knives.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Robinson went into Detrick Hammer’s house and began stabbing him; Hammer staggered from his bed and ran to his driveway while Robinson chased and continued to stab him.

Hammer collapsed against a fence and was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived a short time later.

Police were called to the suspect’s house located on Boyle Ave., about a mile south of Hammer’s residence, where they found Robinson covered in blood.

DA’s Office said Robinson told police he’d cut himself on the hands and on his right thigh while stabbing Hammer for stealing his car.

Police recovered two knives from him, including one that had blood on it.

Robinson is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

