Car crashes into car lot on Winchester
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found an SUV crashed on a parked car earlier Friday morning.
While an officer was on patrol, he was shot at by an unknown driver in a silver SUV around 4 a.m., said police.
Officers in the area began to look for the SUV and found it crashed on top of an unoccupied car that was parked at a car dealership on Winchester Road.
MPD took the driver into custody, and the suspect was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition due to injuries from the crash.
