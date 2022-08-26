Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Car crashes into car lot on Winchester

Car crashes into car lot on Winchester
Car crashes into car lot on Winchester(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found an SUV crashed on a parked car earlier Friday morning.

While an officer was on patrol, he was shot at by an unknown driver in a silver SUV around 4 a.m., said police.

Officers in the area began to look for the SUV and found it crashed on top of an unoccupied car that was parked at a car dealership on Winchester Road.

MPD took the driver into custody, and the suspect was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition due to injuries from the crash.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis in May (MIM) President and CEO Jim Holt at Thursday's meeting.
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
The crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Luciano Ramirez Perez mugshot
Driver charged with no driver’s license in crash that killed 12-year-old girl

Latest News

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday a cropduster crashed in Cross County last...
NTSB: Pilot killed after plane struck guy wire
Stephen Robinson
DA: Man stabbed himself while killing acquaintance
Gov. Bill Lee
TN Gov. Bill Lee’s announces wife diagnosed with cancer
WMC
Driver involved in crash that killed 12-year-old to appear in court