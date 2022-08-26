Car crashes into car lot on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found an SUV crashed on a parked car earlier Friday morning.

While an officer was on patrol, he was shot at by an unknown driver in a silver SUV around 4 a.m., said police.

Officers in the area began to look for the SUV and found it crashed on top of an unoccupied car that was parked at a car dealership on Winchester Road.

MPD took the driver into custody, and the suspect was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition due to injuries from the crash.

