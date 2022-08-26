Blind spots sabotaging your chance at love

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A love coach is sharing how to date with confidence.

Hilary Silver, psychotherapist and love coach, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what causes most relationships to never move past the first few dates and 3 blind spots that may be sabotaging your chance at love.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.