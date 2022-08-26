Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Alex Lomax announces he will return to Memphis for fifth year

By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis basketball team got a significant boost to their 2022-23 season on Thursday night when guard Alex Lomax announced he would return to the Tigers for his fifth year of eligibility.

The news was first reported by The Commerical Appeal.

The Memphis East grad has led the Tigers in assists each of the last three seasons and will add another experienced player to what should be the most veteran squad Penny Hardaway has had in his tenure.

Memphis’ current roster has 11 players that are listed as juniors or older on it.

Fans can expect Hardaway to roll out plenty of two-guard lineups with Lomax and incoming SMU transfer Kendric Davis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

UofM women's soccer
Memphis women’s soccer gets back on track with 3-0 victory over Iowa State
Wayne Yates
Former Memphis basketball player, head coach Wayne Yates dies at 84
Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield
Silverfield hints that Thomas likely to be starting as running back
FedEx St. Jude Classic Coverage - August 12 (Part 3)
FedEx St. Jude Championship Coverage - August 12 (Part 3)