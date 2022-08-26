Alex Lomax announces he will return to Memphis for fifth year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis basketball team got a significant boost to their 2022-23 season on Thursday night when guard Alex Lomax announced he would return to the Tigers for his fifth year of eligibility.

The news was first reported by The Commerical Appeal.

The Memphis East grad has led the Tigers in assists each of the last three seasons and will add another experienced player to what should be the most veteran squad Penny Hardaway has had in his tenure.

Memphis’ current roster has 11 players that are listed as juniors or older on it.

Fans can expect Hardaway to roll out plenty of two-guard lineups with Lomax and incoming SMU transfer Kendric Davis.

