Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tracking a drier but warmer and muggier end to the week

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northeast wind will usher in some slightly drier air as the week comes to a close and the weekend begins allowing temperatures to rise, but moisture at the surface will keep the humid pattern in place making it feel evening hotter.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

et
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 25, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Climbing temperatures and lower rain chances through the end of the week
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 8/25
WMC First Alert Weather
Climbing temperatures and lower rain chances through the end of the week