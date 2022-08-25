Tracking a drier but warmer and muggier end to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northeast wind will usher in some slightly drier air as the week comes to a close and the weekend begins allowing temperatures to rise, but moisture at the surface will keep the humid pattern in place making it feel evening hotter.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

