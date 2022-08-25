Advertise with Us
Tenn. abortion trigger law now in effect

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s abortion trigger law goes into effect Thursday.

Physicians who perform or attempt to perform an abortion in Tennessee could face felony charges, and if convicted, up to 15 years in prison.

Tennessee joins Arkansas and Mississippi in a complete ban on abortions.

For instance, women in Shelby County who are seeking an abortion would have to travel to southern Illinois to find the nearest abortion clinic.

