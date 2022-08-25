Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Staffing shortage at Shelby County Clerk’s Office

Staffing shortage at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
By Bria Bolden
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is short-handed as staffers work to reduce a backlog on dealer tags, business licenses, and more.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been vocal in the past about staffing issues in her office.

Wednesday, Shelby County Human Resources say there have been more resignations than terminations in the last several months in the clerk’s office.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is missing about a quarter of her employees.

In July, Halbert talked about conditions and staffing at area clerk offices.

“You should see the deplorable conditions that our employees are working in,” said Halbert. “Closets! No equipment! We’re literally stuffing with our hands.

According to Shelby County Human Resources, there have been 25 resignations in the last seven months.

There are currently 87 people employed at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

The office calls for 119 positions to be fully staffed.

There are currently 32 open positions.

Halbert has blamed the lack of staffing on long training periods and not having competitive salaries.

But some county officials say leadership is the issue, some even asking whether or not the clerk could be removed from her position.

Any type of recall or ouster proceeding must be brought by the county attorney or county District Attorney General.

“I think the voters can decide what they want about office holders, and I’m staying out of it until such time the law would compel me to get involved,” said District Attorney-Elect Steve Mulroy.

District Attorney-Elect Steve Mulroy says in order for an elected leader to be recalled, they’d have to be in office for at least 180 days. Ouster proceedings are specifically used against someone who commits some kind of crime while in office.

Mulroy says both are extreme remedies.

“I think the idea, the reason the standards are so strict is because we’re democracy and we’re supposed to respect the results of an election,” said Mulroy. “And if the people have elected someone into office, the strong, strong presumption is that you wait until the next election to decide.”

Halbert was re-elected on August 4th with 49% of the vote in the County Clerk’s Office race.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, the Department of Revenue, and other stakeholders are meeting Thursday to discuss if state intervention is needed in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

Some incoming Shelby County Commissioners met Wednesday with county department heads.

Halbert was invited to that meeting.

Action News 5 confirmed Halbert did not meet with incoming commissioners Wednesday. It is unclear if she has returned to Shelby County from her vacation in the Caribbean.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say

Latest News

MATA receives $76 Million investment for improved buses and stations.
MATA received 76 million investment for new infrastructure improvements
Staffing shortage at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Staffing shortage at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
MATA received 76 million investment for new infrastructure improvements
MATA received 76 million investment for new infrastructure improvements
shooting on Airways leaves one person in critical condition.
Shooting on Airways left one person in critical condition