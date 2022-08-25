Staffing shortage at Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is short-handed as staffers work to reduce a backlog on dealer tags, business licenses, and more.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been vocal in the past about staffing issues in her office.

Wednesday, Shelby County Human Resources say there have been more resignations than terminations in the last several months in the clerk’s office.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is missing about a quarter of her employees.

In July, Halbert talked about conditions and staffing at area clerk offices.

“You should see the deplorable conditions that our employees are working in,” said Halbert. “Closets! No equipment! We’re literally stuffing with our hands.

According to Shelby County Human Resources, there have been 25 resignations in the last seven months.

There are currently 87 people employed at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

The office calls for 119 positions to be fully staffed.

There are currently 32 open positions.

Halbert has blamed the lack of staffing on long training periods and not having competitive salaries.

But some county officials say leadership is the issue, some even asking whether or not the clerk could be removed from her position.

Any type of recall or ouster proceeding must be brought by the county attorney or county District Attorney General.

“I think the voters can decide what they want about office holders, and I’m staying out of it until such time the law would compel me to get involved,” said District Attorney-Elect Steve Mulroy.

District Attorney-Elect Steve Mulroy says in order for an elected leader to be recalled, they’d have to be in office for at least 180 days. Ouster proceedings are specifically used against someone who commits some kind of crime while in office.

Mulroy says both are extreme remedies.

“I think the idea, the reason the standards are so strict is because we’re democracy and we’re supposed to respect the results of an election,” said Mulroy. “And if the people have elected someone into office, the strong, strong presumption is that you wait until the next election to decide.”

Halbert was re-elected on August 4th with 49% of the vote in the County Clerk’s Office race.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, the Department of Revenue, and other stakeholders are meeting Thursday to discuss if state intervention is needed in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

Some incoming Shelby County Commissioners met Wednesday with county department heads.

Halbert was invited to that meeting.

Action News 5 confirmed Halbert did not meet with incoming commissioners Wednesday. It is unclear if she has returned to Shelby County from her vacation in the Caribbean.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.