Shooting on Airways left one person in critical condition

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shooting on Airways near The Highland Meadows Apartment complex leaves one injured.

Officers arrived on the scene of a shooting on Airways at 8:20 p.m.

The officers found the male victim who was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

