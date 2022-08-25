Shooting on Airways left one person in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shooting on Airways near The Highland Meadows Apartment complex leaves one injured.

Officers arrived on the scene of a shooting on Airways at 8:20 p.m.

The officers found the male victim who was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

