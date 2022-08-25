Shelby County Clerk’s Office remains silent on if backlog is being addressed this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still been no word this week from newly reelected Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert on how her office is addressing its massive backlog of applications.

They closed all county offices this week to do so, and the clerk’s office appears to be keeping that status update close to its chest.

Action News 5 reached out in multiple ways to the office and Halbert to see how the last week has been going.

Halbert’s parking spot sits empty at the main office, and the doors of the satellite offices remain locked, all to address the massive backlog of applications, we’re told.

Folks who are being impacted have been more vocal.

“She said ‘all hands on deck,’ and then she left town,” said Kent Ritchey, president of the Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association (GMADA).

We talked with Ritchey in July on the backlog’s impact on Bluff City auto dealers, and Thursday we spoke with him to see if things have changed.

It’s gotten worse, he said.

“The largest dealer has over 500 tag applications sitting there, some of them go back to May,” Ritchey said. “The largest dealer group has over 1,100 customer tags - these are citizens of Shelby County - just sitting there. The second largest group had 953.”

Kent Ritchey, president of the Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association (Action News 5)

Ritchey feels the extension of drive-out tag expirations is a band-aid, one that’s costing dealerships in his network.

“We have customers who go out of state, go to grandma’s house, go to school graduations, take their kids back to school on expired drive-out tags,” he said. “We’re adding extra people on our phone lines. We’re spending extra time filling out drive-out tags, and we’re being productive in calling these customers before they expire.”

As we’ve recently reported, the clerk’s office currently has 32 vacancies, 25 of which came from resignations over the last seven months.

Ritchey says it’s never been like this in his 35 years of doing business in Memphis.

“It could be fixed,” he said. “It’s always people; it’s always process. We don’t have either one.”

Ritchey said auto dealers were encouraged to see the no-confidence vote Halbert faced earlier this month from the Shelby County Commission.

He hopes the newly elected commissioners and county leaders will step in and right the ship.

