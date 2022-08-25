Pair arrested in ‘chop shop’ bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested two men they say were running a chop shop.

Officers were called to a home on Evergreen Street on Wednesday for a report of a stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, they found two men taking parts off of cars.

The men ran to a vehicle but upon realizing it was blocked in, decided to run away, police say.

Officers were able to locate both men and take them into custody.

Police determined that both vehicles the men were removing parts from were stolen, as well as the one they attempted to escape in.

Terrance Norfolk, 27, and Octavous Hawkins, 24, both face a list of charges.

Norfolk is charged with three counts of theft of property, violation of chop shop law, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile and evading arrest. Police say Norfolk also had outstanding warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, theft of property and violation of chop shop law.

Hawkins is charged with three counts of theft of property, violation of chop shop law, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile and evading arrest.

