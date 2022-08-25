Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023

Memphis in May (MIM) President and CEO Jim Holt at Thursday's meeting.
Memphis in May (MIM) President and CEO Jim Holt at Thursday's meeting.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis in May (MIM) International Festival announced on Thursday that it will be downsizing 2023′s festival elements due to the ongoing construction at Tom Lee Park.

MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made this announcement during MIM’s annual meeting Thursday night, when important updates about 2023′s festival were declared.

Organizers announced in June that attendance was down for 2022′s festival, causing nearly $2 million in losses.

They say it has everything to do with temporarily relocating the festival to Liberty Park in Midtown.

“The organization is in jeopardy,” said Holt, “which is why the return to Tom Lee Park is important.”

Due to the updates to Tom Lee Park, Holt said that future festivals will be forced to reduce their size.

“The smaller site will mean we will no longer be able to present the popular Blues Tent, which is a key element of our city’s image, but there simply is no room,” Holt said.

In addition, “the Patio Porker category will be eliminated at the World Champion Barbeque Cooking Contest,” Holt continued.

MIM has a contract that assures the festival will be back in Tom Lee Park in May 2023.

However, Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) is charging a $1.4 million damage deposit to use the park for next year’s festival.

“This is 26 times the amount we have historically paid in restoration fees over the course of the last decade,” Holt said.

The meeting included a 2022 review as well as a volunteer recognition ceremony.

