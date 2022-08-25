Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

He could face up to five years behind bars if convicted.
20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking
The crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot
Hawkins (L) and Norfolk (R)
Pair arrested in ‘chop shop’ bust