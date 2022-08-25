Advertise with Us
MEM resumes world class campus tours

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport is resuming its campus tours Thursday.

The tours return after being paused for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jon K. Thompson World Class Tours at MEM are elaborate tours, showing people some areas and providing information that aren’t normally revealed if you’re just flying out of this airport.

Just up the stairs you’ll find a board room where attendees will begin with a short power-point presentation about MEM’s history, some upcoming projects and more.

The World Class Tours are designed to give people a better understanding of what it’s like to operate an airport, along with some intricate details of some of the planes’ customs and procedures.

The tours will continue with a bus tour around the campus, pointing out areas that are normally not seen when you’re just an airline passenger here.

(SOT: Glen Thomas/ Memphis International Airport) 9 sec

“They get to see the runways, they get to see the concourse from the outside. But also, the FedEx Facility and the Tennessee National Guard as well,” said Glen Thomas.

The World Class tours also include a walkthrough of Memphis International’s newest concourse – concourse B.

That area includes a music stage, Starbucks, Chili’s and Chick-Fil-A that are both scheduled to open this fall.

The concourse also has a St. Jude Lounge which is essentially a family lounge.

Airport officials say this is an area for international travelers to get information in a quiet space.

Airport officials tell us the World Class Tours are slated to last a little over two hours.

As of Wednesday, there were 30 signed up for Thursday’s tour – the max is 50 people per tour.

The next tours will be this September and October before starting a full schedule next year.

