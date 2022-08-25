MATA received 76 million investment for new infrastructure improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MATA Board Chairman Martin Lipinski joyously celebrated the news with Memphis and Shelby County leaders on Wednesday.

“Let’s show some enthusiasm,” he told the small crowd gathered for the announcement, “today is a great day!”

The Memphis Area Transit Authority received a $76 million investment by the federal government, grants championed by U.S. Representative Steve Cohen.

“Without transportation, we are not a first class country,” Cohen said, " and we’ve always been first in infrastructure. We’re no longer first in infrastructure, but this is the biggest step since Eisenhower getting us back to there.”

$54 million will be used to buy new buses and to construct a state-of-the-art bus repair shop.

Federal Transit Administrator Nuria Fernandez pointed out that MATA’s 40-year-old maintenance facility is built on a landfill, the ground too uneven in many places to perform bus repairs. “This one is sinking,” she said, “we need to make sure they can replace that facility, modernize it, bring it into the 21st century.” The other $22 million will be used to transition MATA’s fleet to electric buses and to install charging stations in the Crosstown Corridor Connector. Sammie Hunter, cofounder of the Memphis Bus Riders Union, said service upgrades can’t come soon enough. He’d like MATA to start by installing benches and enclosures at bus stops. “It’s rough on riders right now,” Hunter told Action News 5, “there needs to be shelters, there needs to be better frequency on routes, and we need better service on Sundays for people to be able to get to their jobs, the grocery store and get to the doctor to get their healthcare.” MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld says federal funding, along with another $30 million in local funding is a good start toward building a great transportation system. “It is only the first of many steps,” he said, “and it will cover only a fraction of the local funding necessary to provide the community with the level of services they want, and frankly, deserve.”

The $76 million award was made possible by the Infrastructure Bill passed by Congress last year.

