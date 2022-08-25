Man arrested after ‘active shooter’ incident at DoubleTree Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing multiple shots inside a Memphis hotel is now in police custody.

Memphis Police Department says Antonio Lewis walked into DoubleTree Hotel Wednesday around 6:20 p.m. and fired a gun towards the ceiling.

He then fired 3-4 more shots toward the hotel manager and employees.

According to MPD, no one was shot.

He fled the scene but was later caught and arrested by Memphis Police Scorpion Unit.

Lewis is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

