Man arrested for 37 counts of identity theft, fraud over $260K

Lashawn Green charged with identity theft
Lashawn Green charged with identity theft(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing dozens of charges in connection to an identity theft and fraud case.

Investigators say Lashawn Green was able to commit fraud through his management position at a temp agency called People Ready on Covington Pike.

Green allegedly logged workers in and out of different jobs manually from Sept. 28, 2021 to Feb. 13, 2022 on a daily basis.

It came to the attention of People Ready’s parent company, TrueBlue, after several former employees contacted a People Ready sales rep saying they received W-2s from the agency for the year 2021.

According to the affidavit, evidence showed Green manually logged 36 people during that time period, several of which denied ever working for the agency during that year.

Video evidence from Regions Raliegh Medical ATM reportedly showed Green using various ADP cards, used to pay workers, to withdraw money on multiple occasions.

The net loss to the company was $266,183.

Green is charged with 36 counts of identity theft and theft of property.

His bond is set at $75,000.

