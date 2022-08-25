Liberty Stadium receives enhancements for the 2022 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has invested $2 million into the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the 2022 season.

The Memphis Tigers football fans will see new enhancements at the Liberty Stadium this season such as fan experience enhancements, security upgrades, expedited points of entry, and concession improvements from the partnership with Simmons Bank.

“We want our football fans in Memphis to have the best experience possible when they go and watch a game,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “We’re proud of the investments we’ve made to the field and proud to have Simmons Bank as the stadium sponsor.”

Facility Improvements:

AstroTurf RootZone3D3 turf system with Brock safety pad

Repainting all blue and red color schemes around the stadium

Pressure washing of all stadium spaces and window washing of all exterior windows

Replacement of the carpet flooring in the stadium’s North Endzone spaces

Upgrading TV video services with ComcastQ2Q Hospitality system, with high-definition service to all new TV/Video monitors throughout the stadium

Repairing all potholes/cracks throughout the stadium’s parking lots, and restriping and renumbering parking spaces

Fan Experience:

New partnerships with High Noon vodka seltzers and Mighty Swell malt seltzers to bring additional beverage options to the stadium

Rebranding of the craft beer stand at Section 129 in an expanded partnership with Grind City Brewing

Adding hot food items to stadium’s Grab-n-Go stands, and the addition of a 4th Grab-n-Go location at Section 107

All new cushioned folding chairs for ADA platforms

New Alvarado Ticketing Pedestals to improve the customer interaction for the ticket scanning process

New Security Procedures:

All persons will undergo magnetometer screening with handheld devices at all entry points to the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Clear bags are still required

All concession transactions are cashless, but will accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

The University of Memphis football team will have its first home game on September 17, 2022 at 6 p.m. against Arkansas State.

